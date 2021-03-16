There are no new card changes in this patch, but there's an important bug fix.

Legends of Runeterra’s next update, Patch 2.4.0, is officially dropping tomorrow.

This one is smaller compared to other patches in LoR, containing only changes to the Expedition format and bug fixes. The main highlight within both categories of changes is that the Buried Sun Disc can be offered to limited decks if your list has enough Ascended units. This allows players to reach the third level with either Azir, Renekton, and Nasus if they find multiple copies of these three champions.

For bug fixes, a popular Shuriman and Demacian list using both Cataclysm and Emperor’s Dais had players encounter an unfortunate situation. An unintended feature gave opponents a chance to deny a direct challenge of their units if they activated Cataclysm while controlling the Dais Landmark, completely nullifying the intended function.

While some players may be upset about the lack of card changes to popular top-performing lists since Empires of the Ascended’s release, this matches Riot’s recent major card change schedule that’s set for every two patches to help preserve competitive integrity.

Here are the patch notes for LoR’s Patch 2.4.0.

For this patch, Riot is adding in a number of cards that were inadvertently left out of Expeditions, trimming some of the more bloated archetypes slightly, and giving Incubators more of a Predict subtheme for its Shurima half.

Empires of the Ascended archetypes offering bonus reduced from 4x to 2x.

It’s now possible to be offered the Buried Sun Disc during Trade Picks if you have enough Ascended champions.

Ascension

Added: Aspiring Chronomancer, Emperor’s Dais, Esteemed Hierophant, Ruin Runner

Removed: Destined Poro

Awesome Augments!

Added: Startipped Peak

Demacian Steel

Removed: Chain Vest, Mobilize

Discipline

Added: Sown Seeds

Enlightenment

Added: Ancestral Boon

Fishbones

Added: Bloodthirsty Marauder, Dunekeeper

Fluft and Tuft

Added: Destined Poro

Incubators

Added: Ancient Preparations, Aspiring Chronomancer, Desert Naturalist, Entomb, Khahiri the Returned, Khahiri the Student, Xenotype Researchers

Luminous Dusk

Offering bonus removed.

Added: The Fangs

Mending Touch

Added: Destiny’s Call

Noxian Might

Removed: Noxkraya Arena

Raiding Party

Added: Spoils of War

Reputation

Added: Sandswept Tomb, Sigil of Malice

Retribution

Added: Soulspinner

Shadows and Dust

Added: Field Musicians, Shadow Apprentice

Removed: Windfarer Hatchling

Slayers

Added: Quicksand

Suit Up

Added: Battlefield Prowess, Towering Stonehorn

Removed: Plucky Poro

Terrors From the Deep

Added: Lost Riches

Removed: Brash Gambler

Total Recall

Added: Concurrent Timelines, Rummage

Miscellaneous

Visual clarity improvements have been made to the process for phasing a Moon Weapon.

Player vs. AI matchmaking rules have been updated to allow for a wider pool of AI opponents.

Bug fixes

Ranked Rewards from the Cosmic Creation Season should be properly delivered to all players.

Fixed a bug that was preventing Spellshield from stopping Cataclysm.

Fixed a bug where Cataclysm’s forced Challenge could be undone by the defending player.

Fixed a bug where a blocking unit under the effect of Cataclysm could be removed to have the attacker incorrectly damage the defending player’s Nexus.

Fixed a bug that was preventing champion voice lines from being played on mobile.

Fixed a bug that was preventing Spellshield from stopping Captain Arrika’s Play effect.

Fixed a bug where having multiple Sun Discs in play resulted in incorrect Countdown effects.

Added a Deep counter to Vicious Platewyrm.

Fixed a bug where Veiled Temple would allow Thermogenic Beam to deal 2 damage when being cast for 0 mana.

Fixed a bug where Zoe’s level 2 effect would occasionally not appear correctly.

Fixed a visual bug that occurred when using the Fen Guardian on the Arcade Board.

Fixed an issue where text was overlapping in some languages on the Empires of the Ascended Event Pass.

Several text improvements have been made across the game in our continued effort to improve text consistency.

LoR Patch 2.4.0 will be released tomorrow, March 17.