Legends of Runeterra streamers BritikHD, Swimstrim, and Saucymailman finish top-3 in Challenge Race

Top digital card game streamers participated in the Legends of Runeterra Challenge Race this past weekend, earning rewards for those in their communities.
Streamers who participated in the LoR Challenge Race event included Magic: The Gathering pro and caster Brian Kibler, Team Liquid’s Hyped, and BBG, the creator of the dreaded Bannerman deck in LoR. But streamers BritikHD, Swimstrim, and Saucymailman completed the most challenges in a timely fashion to earn their followers and subscribers a bunch of sweet rewards.
- First place: BritikHD
- 10,000 gold coins (20 sets of 500) to give away to his community.
- Second place: Swimstrim
- 7,500 gold coins (15 sets of 500) to give away to his community.
- Third place: Saucymailman
- 5,000 gold coins (10 sets of 500) to give away to his community.
Supported by Riot Games, the LoR challenges presented to these streamers were somewhat difficult to pull off and, at other times, downright hilarious. A full list of the challenges can be found here.
The Challenge Race by Riot was in celebration of the official launch of LoR. Prior to the event, Riot hit up dozens of top streamers, gifting hundreds of subs to their communities. The content creators who finished in the top three of the event were rewarded with even more goodies that included subscriptions and LoR Coins.