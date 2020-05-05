Legends of Runeterra streamers BritikHD, Swimstrim, and Saucymailman finish top-3 in Challenge Race

Top digital card game streamers participated in the Legends of Runeterra Challenge Race this past weekend, earning rewards for those in their communities.

Streamers who participated in the LoR Challenge Race event included Magic: The Gathering pro and caster Brian Kibler, Team Liquid’s Hyped, and BBG, the creator of the dreaded Bannerman deck in LoR. But streamers BritikHD, Swimstrim, and Saucymailman completed the most challenges in a timely fashion to earn their followers and subscribers a bunch of sweet rewards.

Congrats to @BritikHD @swimstrim and @saucymailman for winning our Legends of Runeterra Challenge Race. Thank you to all our streamers who cosplayed, got creative, and entertained us over the weekend!



Full Results and prizing are here: https://t.co/1Xzlt8W4OU pic.twitter.com/C4SRJ09Unp — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) May 5, 2020

First place: BritikHD 10,000 gold coins (20 sets of 500) to give away to his community.

Second place: Swimstrim 7,500 gold coins (15 sets of 500) to give away to his community.

Third place: Saucymailman 5,000 gold coins (10 sets of 500) to give away to his community.



Supported by Riot Games, the LoR challenges presented to these streamers were somewhat difficult to pull off and, at other times, downright hilarious. A full list of the challenges can be found here.

These streamers are the real legends of Runeterra. pic.twitter.com/lxctoJ4jJj — Twitch (@Twitch) May 3, 2020

The Challenge Race by Riot was in celebration of the official launch of LoR. Prior to the event, Riot hit up dozens of top streamers, gifting hundreds of subs to their communities. The content creators who finished in the top three of the event were rewarded with even more goodies that included subscriptions and LoR Coins.