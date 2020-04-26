Legends of Runeterra reveals Powder Keg-happy sailors

Jagged Butcher Powder Keg Petty Officer Dreadway Deckhand Parrley

Riot Games dropped new Bilgewater champion spoilers within Legends of Runeterra today, featuring Gangplank, three of his crew, and a new spell.

Known as the Saltwater Scourge, Gangplank was revealed today as the second LoR champion within the new Bilgewater region. And despite being removed from his throne as ruler of the port city, the captain still has a loyal crew of followers: Jagged Butcher, Petty Officer, and Dreadway Deckhand.

Jagged Butcher on the surface is a standard one-drop 2/2. But he also has Plunder, granting Jagged Butcher +1/+1 when played if an opponent’s Nexus was dealt damage that turn.

The other two LoR units revealed today, Petty Officer and Dreadway Deckhand, utilize a new token in Bilgewater called Powder Keg. It’s a 0/1 that deals one extra damage via spells and skills and is destroyed when a spell or skill damages an enemy. Powder Keg also stacks, meaning a single spell or skill can add “X” additional damage where “X” is the number of Powder Keg tokens stacked.

Dreadway Deckhand, a two-drop 2/2, summons a Powder Keg when summoned. And Petty Officer, a three-cost 3/1, can either summon a Powder Keg or a random one-cost ally from any faction when played.

In conjunction with Powder Keg, Gangplank and his crew have the spell Parrley. It’s a one-cost Slow spell that deals one damage to anything. If it kills that which it damaged, it deals one to the enemy Nexus. The only downfall to Parrley is it’s a Slow spell that takes up a turn and can be countered by an opponent.

Unlock Gangplank and his trigger-happy Powder Keg crew when LoR officially releases via PC on April 28 and on mobile by April 30.