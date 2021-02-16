Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.2.0: Full notes and updates

Legends of Runeterra is changing what cards look like in addition to updating the turn timer again.

Legends of Runeterra’s newest update, Patch 2.2.0, has officially gone live.

As the first patch after Aphelios’ release, in addition to being the final update before the second Seasonal Tournament, there are zero card changes being made. Outside of balance, Patch 2.2.0 is changing what card layouts look like by having a card’s region be featured prominently in the top right corner.

The latest patch brings an exciting PvP lab for players to try out following the newest PvE experience, Lab of Legends. But this new experiment, Heimer’s Madness, will be released tomorrow.

An important change not listed within these patch notes is an update to turn timers. Whenever long animations play, like champion level up events or certain effect triggers, proportional time rebates are granted to the player’s round.

Here are the patch notes for LoR’s Patch 2.2.0.

Card layout update

Patch 2.2.0 introduces a new look for cards. As Riot has added more (and more complex) cards to the game, it’s seen text overlapping with Region icons in some languages. This update gives text a little more room to breathe and makes the Region more distinguishable across the board.

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

New Lab: Heimer’s Madness

Patch 2.2.0 brings a new rotation to Multilab:

Lab of Legends

United Front

Heimer’s Madness (New in 2.2.0)

After some brutal battles in Lab of Legends, Heimerdinger seems to have gone mad with his newest experiment: Heimer’s Madness.

This new one-vs-one PvP Lab starts out tame but can quickly get out of hand. Here’s a crash course on how to manage your madness:

Each player starts with four max mana and a small premade deck with a few random champions, spells, and followers.

At round start, instead of gaining an additional max mana, the cost of all cards in each player’s hand and deck is reduced by one, down to a minimum of one.

Each round, the attacking player receives a spell that lets them choose a card to add to their hand, with two additional copies added to their deck.

Create low-cost followers and spells to overwhelm your opponent or choose high-cost cards and try to control the match long enough to discount them for some interesting combos.

Expeditions

Riot is sticking with minor tweaks again this time around, starting with some light buffs to Afterlife and Moonlit Heist by removing some of their more inconsistent cards. Shroom and Boom is receiving some new aggressive options and losing Insightful Investigator. Finally, Augmented Assault is gaining the Investigator as well as a few more two-cost commons to fuel it.

Reduced the Luminous Dusk offering bonus to half of what it was previously, meaning it will now show up twice as often as normal. This will be completely removed with the following patch.

Afterlife Removed: Pesky Specter, Ravenous Butcher

Augmented Assault Added: Clump of Whumps, Insightful Investigator, Trifarian Hopeful

Moonlit Heist Added: Zap Sprayfin Removed: Double Up, Shakedown

Shroom and Boom Added: Poro Cannon, Zaunite Urchin Removed: Insightful Investigator



Miscellaneous

Prismatic Cards have a new minor visual effect when viewed in the Collection, and when being drawn or played.

In the Collection, cosmetic items that were available as part of a limited-time event are now labeled “Legacy.” A new “Show Available” filter will hide Legacy items.

The Tournaments Tab has been updated for the upcoming Seasonal Tournament; round timings will be more clearly displayed during the Open Rounds and Playoffs.

On mobile, the in-game language can now be changed from the Settings menu.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that would sometimes disable PC hotkeys.

Fixed an issue where Oracle’s Eye would sometimes be disabled.

Fixed an issue with An Acquired Taste occasionally causing units without to appear as if they had Spellshield without actually having one.

Fixed several audio and card text issues for Aphelios.

Fixed an issue where Diana’s Nightfall visual effect wouldn’t play properly.

Fixed several inconsistencies in Tutorials and Challenges.

Updated several cards’ text as part of ongoing work to improve text consistency.

Fixed a crash related to Get Excited.

LoR Patch 2.2.0 is officially out now, but the new Lab will be released tomorrow, Feb. 17.