Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.00: Full notes and updates

Legends of Runeterra’s newest patch is nerfing Pack Your Bags and brings its first Co-Op vs AI lab.

Legends of Runeterra’s newest update, Patch 2.00, is releasing tomorrow.

Dropping soon after the “New Year, New League” stream, the patch itself is relatively minor and only brings one of the new features that were introduced during the announcement.

Patch 2.00 brings a single card change to Pack Your Backs, a potent card in the current meta. In addition, the patch removes the Cosmic Creation offering bonus in its limited Expedition Mode. Lastly, the new patch also introduces its first Co-Op vs. AI experiment in Lab Mode.

Here are the patch notes for LoR’s Patch 2.00.

Card updates

“We will be aiming to make balance changes based on our metagame analysis and community feedback on a monthly basis,” Riot said. “However, as will all live development, this may not be true for every single month – we may occasionally make off-cadence changes, such as this change to Pack Your Bags coming in 2.0.0, which was originally planned for a release in 2.1.0 in February.”

Pack Your Bags

Cost: 1 → 5

“When players are able to transform Go Hard, the Pack Your Bags form frequently creates a situation that’s unmanageable to play against given its board impact compared to cost. There should be a powerful payoff when players are able to successfully transform Go Hards, but it should give the opposing player more meaningful counterplay options leading up to Pack Your Bags.”

New Lab: Co-Op vs. AI – United Front

Patch 2.0.0 brings a new rotation to Multilab:

United Front (New in 2.0.0)

Quick Draw

Welcome to the Jungle

“Heimerdinger is always looking for his next great experiment, and what better time to try something new than during a full-scale Noxian invasion…?

United Front is a brand new way to play Legends of Runeterra as our first co-op experience. You and an ally (through Friend Challenge, or randomly paired through solo queue) will go up against a powerful AI Noxian General. Select a Champion to create a premade deck, and combine your forces to repel the invasion.”

Personalization

Guardians

Ellie

Can we address the magical floating elephant in the room?

Personality: Clumsy

Best Friend: Zoe

Expeditions

“We’re quite happy with the balance of the various archetypes in Expeditions at the moment, with only Mending Touch requiring some tweaks to make it more consistently able to execute its core gameplan.”

Removed the offering bonus for Cosmic Creation archetypes. All archetypes are now offered at the normal rate based on whether they’re a primary or a bonus archetype.

Mending Touch

Removed: Bayou Brunch, Hunting Fleet, Divergent Paths, Sleepy Trouble Bubble

Bug fixes

Fixed issue that would cause an error message to be erroneously displayed when casting Judgment while switching blockers.

Fixed an issue that could occur with Vault of Helia and units with the Last Breath keyword.

Fixed an issue where occasionally level 2 Zoe would not share keywords.

Fixed an issue where Heart of the Fluft would sometimes inherit negative keywords.

Fixed multiple text inconsistencies across cards text and flyout.

LoR Patch 2.00 will be released tomorrow, Jan. 13.