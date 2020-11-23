Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.15 adds player profiles

Legends of Runeterra’s Patch 1.15 is adding a feature that was promised a long time ago: player profiles.

Previously, clicking your player icon in the top left corner would solely give you the option to change icons to ones you’ve gathered throughout the game. Now with the added profiles, though, you can track your journey throughout the game, checking your progression through the game’s region roads, your ranked climb, and how much of the overall collection you have completed.

Image via Riot Games

The ranked notations compare your highest rank of all seasons to your rank that you have in the current season. The card collection shows a raw number of emotes, card backs, boards, and cards obtained throughout the three different sets of Foundations, Rising Tides, and Call of the Mountain based on card rarity. In addition to an exact number, Riot provides a percentage of cards obtained from each set and each region’s cards overall.

Image via Riot Games

While it’s unknown if the profiles of other players can be accessed through the friends list or leaderboard, Riot could probably implement that feature in the future if the community asks for it.

You can check out your player profile and see how far you’ve come throughout the game when LoR Patch 1.15 goes live tomorrow, Nov. 24.