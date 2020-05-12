Legends of Runeterra patch 1.1 delayed due to game server issues

Riot Games has delayed the release of patch 1.1 in Legends of Runeterra because of game server issues.

A communication lead from LoR announced on Twitter today patch 1.1 may get delayed by up to 12 hours. This is the first time since the open beta launch that an update has been delayed by more than several hours.

Hey folks, we're temporarily delaying patch 1.1 (normally would've gone out just now) due to some issues we're seeing on the new game servers. No ETA yet on when we'll deploy, will update if it looks like it's gonna be more than 12 hours. — A Small Man (@ASmallMan4) May 12, 2020

The LoR patch being doesn’t contain any major balance changes, as those are coming in patch 1.2, but it did consist of several bug fixes that can be found here. It was also noted in the patch 1.1 notes that a new schedule for updates will permanently go into effect in two weeks with the 1.2 update.

It was suspected that mobile players would receive the 1.1 patch several hours behind those on PC due to third-party mobile apps, which is why the schedule is being adjusted for future updates. But an issue with game servers has caused delays via mobile and PC.

Riot Games has continually been open and forthcoming regarding issues within LoR. And if the game server issue should persist, the communication team will update players accordingly regarding a time frame for patch 1.1.