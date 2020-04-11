Leaked Legends of Runeterra cards suggest champion buffs and Bannerman nerf in upcoming 0.9.4 patch

Several changes made to Legends of Runeterra champions for the upcoming 0.9.4 patch were leaked today via mobile devices.

There is one more major patch in LoR prior to the digital game’s official launch on PC and mobile on April 30. But there are players who already have access to the mobile version, whether legitimately in Singapore or via “other means.” A Reddit user posted the images today, revealing changes to Yasuo, Katarina, and Kalista, Vanguard Bannerman, Frenzied Skitterer, and Brightsteel Formation.

Thanks to a throw away account on Reddit, it would seem a few card changes were spoiled early on mobile devices.



Pretty awesome changes for #LegendsOfRuneterra — I absolutely L O V E Yasuo going to 4hp, now set 2 bring more support our way! pic.twitter.com/enkS5JlsRx — Kozmic (@KozmicPlays) April 11, 2020

If the changes are indeed legitimate, they have the potential to drastically shift the meta prior to the LoR launch and the new set release.

Yasuo

Health: Increased from three to four

Kalista

Level Up: I’ve seen 3+ allies die

Katarina

Play: Create a [Fleeting] Blade’s Edge in hand. Level Up: I’ve struck once. When I level up, recall me.

Vanguard Bannerman

Allegiance: Grant other allies +1|+1

Frenzied Skitterer

Health: Decreased from three to two

Brightsteel Formation

Keyword Barrier removed

Any leaked nerfs and buffs to LoR cards in the upcoming 0.9.4 patch are tentative at this time and have not been confirmed. Players are already starting to theory craft new decks, however, especially with the changes made to existing champions. And after dealing with Bannerman decks dominating the meta for the last several weeks, most are excited to see it getting a potential nerf.

The new set and official launch out of open beta for LoR will take place on April 28 for PC and April 30 via mobile. The final update prior to the game’s release will take place this coming Tuesday, April 14.