How to watch LoR Cosmic Creation Seasonal Tournament

Watch the best play for a seasonal title.

Riot Games will host its second Legends of Runeterra Seasonal Tournament this weekend, showcasing 32 players competing in four region shards around the globe.

Scheduled to take place on Feb. 28 at 3pm CT, the LoR Cosmic Creation playoffs will reward its title winner with $10,000 and bragging rights for when Riot reveals a Worlds Tournament. Covering the Cosmic Creation playoffs are several well-known card players, LoR streamers, and seasonal tournament casters.

Here are the broadcasters for the LoR Comsmic Creation Seasonal Tournament Americas region playoffs:

Pastrytime: Host

Boulevard: Analyst

Amazonian: Caster

EG Swim: Caster

Silverfuse: Caster

Phreak: Caster

A total of 32 players will compete at the Cosmic Creation Americas playoffs, seeking to become household names in LoR.

The ✨ Cosmic Creation Seasonal Tournament ✨ is days away! Here's a look at the top 32 players competing in the Americas Playoffs on Sunday.



➡️ https://t.co/4W6CwQLEg0 pic.twitter.com/GNyvedQwwV — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) February 25, 2021

Here’s the format for the Cosmic Creation playoffs:

Players will compete with a total of three different decks containing no duplicated champions, region combination, and no more than one deck without a champion.

Decks contain a total of 40 cards, containing up to two regions, three individual copies, and no more than six total champions.

One of each player’s decks is banned by their opponent prior to the start of a match.

Once a deck wins a game, players cannot use it again during that best-of-three match.

The LoR Cosmic Creation Seasonal Tournament playoffs begin at 3pm CT via Twitch.