Here’s everything coming to Legends of Runeterra in Rising Tides set

Riot Games is adding a new set to Legends of Runeterra with its official mobile and PC launch at the end of April.

Rising Tides is the first LoR expansion since the game’s open beta release. It will include a new region, Bilgewater, which contains five champions and a total of 60 new cards. Adding a whole region to the existing six in LoR is major, since it opens up the meta for a number of archetypes, new and existing, to shine.

Bilgewater, according to League‘s lore, is a “treacherous harbor [in Runeterra] where locals live and die by one code: take whatever you can.” There’s no central ruling government in the port city and the residents within Bilgewater are mostly pirate gangs, swindlers, gamblers, monster hunters, and rogues.

Champions

The Bilgewater region within LoR is a welcome addition, containing five champions: Gangplank, Fizz, Miss Fortune, Nautilus, and Twisted Fate. In addition to the 60 Bilgewater cards, each existing region also received a new champion and several follower units and spells.

Keyword mechanics

With the launch of Rising Tides, there are six new keywords in LoR, bringing the total count to 26.

Attune: When I’m summoned, refill one spell mana.

Vulnerable: The enemy can challenge this unit, forcing it to block.

Scout: The first time Scout units attack each round, Ready your Attack.

Plunder: Plunder is triggered when an opponents Nexus is damaged this round.

Toss: Self-mill strategy that Obliterates “X” non-champions from the bottom of your deck.

Deep: Units with Deep get +3/+3 when the controller’s deck has 15 or fewer cards in it.

Cosmetics

Rising Tides also includes new cosmetics such as guardians, game boards, and card backs.

Regional card backs that are earned by completing the region rewards

Two new guardians: Baley and Powder Monkey

Slaughter Docks Bilgewater-themed game board

10 new emotes

A free Moonstruck Poro for players who log into LoR by 1:59pm CT on May 7

Three new champion card backs: Jinx, Garen, and Yasuo

Rewards

The launch of LoR and Rising Tides will include special rewards for the first seven days a player logs into the digital card game. These rewards include champions, an Expedition token, a starter deck, capsules, and chests.

Dive into Rising Tides when LoR officially launches on April 28 via PC and by April 30 on mobile.