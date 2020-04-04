Here are the minimum device requirements for Legends of Runeterra mobile

Legends of Runeterra fans will be happy to hear that the card game makes its mobile launch on April 30. For players wondering if their device can handle it, we’ve got the answer.

Riot’s digital card game will appear in the App Store or Google Play at the end of the month, delivering all the card-slinging action Runeterra can offer. But while it might not be too taxing on a PC or Mac, your mobile devices do have to meet specific requirements.

Here are the minimum specs needed to rune LoR on mobile.

For iOS:

iOS9

Arm64 processor

Riot doesn’t recommend 1GB RAM devices, such as the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPad Air 1. LoR is available for download on these devices but you may experience poor performance or interruptions when playing.

For Android:

OS 5.0

2 GB RAM

GPU Adreno 306 and equivalents or better

LoR’s mobile launch will coincide with the official PC release. Players with a Riot account will be able to seamlessly transition between the PC and mobile versions, earning rewards and making purchases on either.

Players can expect over 120 new cards, as well as a new region. Card and champion reveals will begin “soon,” according to Riot, and continue until April 27.