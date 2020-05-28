Gummi discovers crazy Ezreal bug in Legends of Runeterra

Ezreal just became even more dangerous to play against.

A new Ezreal bug in Legends of Runeterra is giving some players an unfair advantage during matches.

Following the recent LoR Patch 1.2, streamer and competitive player Gummi discovered a bug with Ezreal. The Piltover and Zaun champion leveled up without targeting an enemy unit after a Karma was drawn from Gummi’s deck.

This bug will likely lead to ezreal being banned in DoR depending on updates. But Riot probably needs to disable the card if this is common. @RiotUmbrage @Gummi_God https://t.co/G9JPZg41c6 — Casanova (@CasanovaHOTS) May 28, 2020

Ezreal should only level up once he’s targeted enemy units over eight times. Upon leveling up, the P&Z champion creates a Fleeting Mystic Shot in hand and automatically deals two damage to an opponent’s Nexus upon casting a spell.

The bug appears to occur at random times and a trigger hasn’t been identified yet. It does create an unfair advantage in ranked ladder matches, though, and could affect competitive LoR community tournaments that are scheduled to take place this weekend.

Team Liquid has already decided to ban Ezreal from the upcoming Duels of Runeterra event and other tournaments will likely do the same unless Riot performs a hotfix on Ezreal. And for players climbing the LoR ranked ladder, a bugged Ezreal leveling up early can easily end a match before it should.

Ezreal was put on the LoR watchlist prior to the Rising Tides expansion and remains on the list following Patch 1.2. The P&Z champion has seen a recent decrease in win rate, but this bug could skew those numbers in the opposite direction.

The next LoR update isn’t scheduled to take place until June 9.