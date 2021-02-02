Every Lunar Celebration cosmetic and bundle in LoR Patch 2.1

A Lunar Celebration will launch in Legends of Runeterra with the 2.1 patch, featuring a new game board, guardian, card backs, emotes, and bundles.

The Lunar party in LoR begins Feb. 3, with purchasable cosmetics in the store and a seven-day reward spree. Players who log in over the course of seven days will earn a free Aphelios champion card, five support units, and eight spells. An additional reward, the Year of the Ox card back, is also available upon completing all seven Lunar Celebration quests.

From a dance party game board to an exclusive Firecracker T-Hex guardian variant, here’s every cosmetic and reward launching with the LoR 2.1 patch.

Aphelios expansion

Image via Riot Games

Aphelios, five support units, and eight spells will join the existing playable cards Feb. 3. Players can earn every one of these cards for free by logging in over the course of seven days and completing the seven Lunar Celebration quests.

Day one: Aphelios champion card

Day two: The Flight unit

Day three: The Cloven Way unit

Day four: The Fangs unit

Day five: The Sky Shadows unit

Day six: The Veiled Temple Landmark

Day seven Lunar Celebration quest rewards: A total of eight spells

Club Ox gameboard

Image via Riot Games

Get down to the beats of Club Ox for 990 coins.

Lunar Beast guardian

Image via Riot Games

The new Lunar Beast guardian has arrived to wreak havoc. With a rascally personality and a disdain for loud noises, the guardian costs 590 coins.

Fortune’s Faithful card back

Image via Riot Games

Fortune’s Bounty card back

Image via Riot Games

The Beast card back

Image via Riot Games

Lunar emotes

Image via Riot Games

Lunar Beast bundle

Image via Riot Games

Players can purchase the Lunar Beast bundle for a total of 2,394 coins. Included in the bundle is a Club Ox game board, Lunar Beast guardian, The Beast card back, and an exclusive Firecracker T-Hex guardian variant.

Night Hunters deck bundle

Image via Riot Games

The Night Hunters deck bundle is a preconstructed deck containing cards from the regions Targon and Shadow Isles. With a Nightfall theme, the preconstructed Night Hunters deck costs 1,998 coins.

The Lunar Celebration and Aphelios champion expansion launches in LoR on Feb. 3.