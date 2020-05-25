Every Expedition change happening in Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.2

Legends of Runeterra: Rising Tides is getting its second patch since the game’s official release tomorrow. When compared to LoR’s first patch, 1.2 brings a ton of changes to Expedition mode.

One of the major changes coming to the game’s limited format is that the newest buckets that came out with Rising Tides are no longer getting an offering bonus. This allows the other older primary buckets to have an equal likelihood of showing up a similar amount of the time.

Riot also took note of the balancing of buckets and said it’s happy with the current balance of the newer archetypes (including the Deep-based buckets). The team did say Demacia is still a region that’s been overperforming in Expedition mode, however. While the region has been a formidable choice, the main goal of the changes of this patch isn’t to massively nerf the region but rather to slightly reduce the consistency of Demacia while buffing lower-performing buckets.

The most important news in the patch notes is that Riot has started to look at trade pick data in between your matches in trials. The team said future shopkeeper trades should be higher quality and a more thought-provoking choice as opposed to being a skip the majority of the time.

Here are all of the changes coming to Expedition mode in Patch 1.2.

Demacia adjustments

Relentless

Added: For Demacia!, Ranger’s Resolve, Reckless Trifarian

Removed: Greathorn Companion, Grizzled Ranger, Trifarian Hopeful, Vanguard Sergeant

Retribution

Added: Chronicler of Ruin, En Garde, Hapless Aristocrat, Mobilize, Purify

Removed: Absorb Soul, Ancient Crocolith, Back to Back, Scribe of Sorrows

Scout it Out

Added: Chain Vest, For Demacia!, Mobilize, Ranger’s Resolve

Removed: Back to Back, Vanguard Sergeant, War Chefs, Ye Been Warned

Shield Wall

Added: Blinding Assault

Removed: Greenglade Lookout, Grizzled Ranger, Herald of Spring, Laurent Protege, Sonic Wave, War Chefs

Suit Up

Added: Detain, En Garde, Plucky Poro, Radiant Strike, Ranger’s Resolve, Scarthane Steffen

Removed: Alpha Wildclaw, Greathorn Companion, Loyal Badgerbear, Riposte, Single Combat

Other major adjustments

Cloning Program

Added: Vi

Removed: Ezreal

Death’s Door

Added: Black Spear, Hapless Aristocrat, Shady Character, The Rekindler

Removed: Brood Awakening, Funsmith, Deadbloom Wanderer, Trail of Evidence

Disruption

Added: Darius, Navori Highwayman, Jeweled Protector, Shadow Assassin

Removed: Swain, Ghost, Retreat, Scaled Snapper

Fishbones

Added: Gotcha!, Hired Gun, Monkey Idol, Mystifying Magician, Patrol Wardens, Shellshocker, Thermogenic Beam

Removed: Boomcrew Rookie, Brash Gambler, Jury-Rig, Pocket Aces, Sump Dredger, Vault Breaker, Zaunite Urchin

Fishbones champion packs will now always include both Jagged Taskmaster and Professor von Yipp. This may force you into a tri-region deck, which is a known issue we’ll fix in a future patch.

Grand Moments (previously Spellbound)

Added: For Demacia!, Redoubled Valor

Removed: Riposte, Vanguard Sergeant

Shadows and Dust

Added: Yusari

Removed: Claws of the Dragon, Deep Meditation, Eye of the Dragon, Mark of the Isles, Rush, Sonic Wave

Smash and Grab

Added: Eager Apprentice, Hired Gun, Jaull Hunters, Lure of the Depths

Removed: Boomcrew Rookie, Brash Gambler, Pick a Card, Pilfered Goods, Rummage, Salvage, The Beast Below

Spell Slingers

Added: Deny, Ki Guardian, Pocket Aces, Spirit’s Refuge, Ye Been Warned, Yordle Grifter

Removed: Bubble Bear, Greenglade Duo, Razorscale Hunter, Shipwreck Hoarder

Minor adjustments

Ancient Evil

Added: Stalking Wolf

Removed: Ruthless Raider

Cataclysm

Added: Shadow Assassin, Horns of the Dragon

Removed: Recall, Guile, Shadowshift, Brash Gambler, Funsmith, Insightful Investigator

Crimson Guard

Removed: Unyielding Spirit

Demacian Steel

Added: Vanguard Firstblade, En Garde

Discipline

Added: Keeper of Masks

Removed: Recall, Shadowshift, Retreat

First to the Draw

Added: Jagged Butcher, Slotbot

Removed: Brash Gambler, Hunting Fleet, Pick a Card

Shroom and Boom

Added: Patrol Wardens

Removed: Amateur Aeronaut

Terrors from the Deep

Added: Golden Narwhal, Hunting Fleet

Removed: Hired Gun, Darkwater Scourge

Total Recall

Added: Amateur Aeronaut, Windfarer Hatchling

Removed: Used Cask Salesman, Fae Bladetwirler, Shadow Flare, The Empyrean

Try out these new major Expedition changes when LoR Patch 1.2 releases tomorrow, May 26, at 11am CT.