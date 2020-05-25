Every Expedition change happening in Legends of Runeterra Patch 1.2

Legends of Runeterra: Rising Tides is getting its second patch since the game’s official release tomorrow. When compared to LoR’s first patch, 1.2 brings a ton of changes to Expedition mode.
One of the major changes coming to the game’s limited format is that the newest buckets that came out with Rising Tides are no longer getting an offering bonus. This allows the other older primary buckets to have an equal likelihood of showing up a similar amount of the time.
Riot also took note of the balancing of buckets and said it’s happy with the current balance of the newer archetypes (including the Deep-based buckets). The team did say Demacia is still a region that’s been overperforming in Expedition mode, however. While the region has been a formidable choice, the main goal of the changes of this patch isn’t to massively nerf the region but rather to slightly reduce the consistency of Demacia while buffing lower-performing buckets.
The most important news in the patch notes is that Riot has started to look at trade pick data in between your matches in trials. The team said future shopkeeper trades should be higher quality and a more thought-provoking choice as opposed to being a skip the majority of the time.
Here are all of the changes coming to Expedition mode in Patch 1.2.
Demacia adjustments
Relentless
- Added: For Demacia!, Ranger’s Resolve, Reckless Trifarian
- Removed: Greathorn Companion, Grizzled Ranger, Trifarian Hopeful, Vanguard Sergeant
Retribution
- Added: Chronicler of Ruin, En Garde, Hapless Aristocrat, Mobilize, Purify
- Removed: Absorb Soul, Ancient Crocolith, Back to Back, Scribe of Sorrows
Scout it Out
- Added: Chain Vest, For Demacia!, Mobilize, Ranger’s Resolve
- Removed: Back to Back, Vanguard Sergeant, War Chefs, Ye Been Warned
Shield Wall
- Added: Blinding Assault
- Removed: Greenglade Lookout, Grizzled Ranger, Herald of Spring, Laurent Protege, Sonic Wave, War Chefs
Suit Up
- Added: Detain, En Garde, Plucky Poro, Radiant Strike, Ranger’s Resolve, Scarthane Steffen
- Removed: Alpha Wildclaw, Greathorn Companion, Loyal Badgerbear, Riposte, Single Combat
Other major adjustments
Cloning Program
- Added: Vi
- Removed: Ezreal
Death’s Door
- Added: Black Spear, Hapless Aristocrat, Shady Character, The Rekindler
- Removed: Brood Awakening, Funsmith, Deadbloom Wanderer, Trail of Evidence
Disruption
- Added: Darius, Navori Highwayman, Jeweled Protector, Shadow Assassin
- Removed: Swain, Ghost, Retreat, Scaled Snapper
Fishbones
- Added: Gotcha!, Hired Gun, Monkey Idol, Mystifying Magician, Patrol Wardens, Shellshocker, Thermogenic Beam
- Removed: Boomcrew Rookie, Brash Gambler, Jury-Rig, Pocket Aces, Sump Dredger, Vault Breaker, Zaunite Urchin
- Fishbones champion packs will now always include both Jagged Taskmaster and Professor von Yipp. This may force you into a tri-region deck, which is a known issue we’ll fix in a future patch.
Grand Moments (previously Spellbound)
- Added: For Demacia!, Redoubled Valor
- Removed: Riposte, Vanguard Sergeant
Shadows and Dust
- Added: Yusari
- Removed: Claws of the Dragon, Deep Meditation, Eye of the Dragon, Mark of the Isles, Rush, Sonic Wave
Smash and Grab
- Added: Eager Apprentice, Hired Gun, Jaull Hunters, Lure of the Depths
- Removed: Boomcrew Rookie, Brash Gambler, Pick a Card, Pilfered Goods, Rummage, Salvage, The Beast Below
Spell Slingers
- Added: Deny, Ki Guardian, Pocket Aces, Spirit’s Refuge, Ye Been Warned, Yordle Grifter
- Removed: Bubble Bear, Greenglade Duo, Razorscale Hunter, Shipwreck Hoarder
Minor adjustments
Ancient Evil
- Added: Stalking Wolf
- Removed: Ruthless Raider
Cataclysm
- Added: Shadow Assassin, Horns of the Dragon
- Removed: Recall, Guile, Shadowshift, Brash Gambler, Funsmith, Insightful Investigator
Crimson Guard
- Removed: Unyielding Spirit
Demacian Steel
- Added: Vanguard Firstblade, En Garde
Discipline
- Added: Keeper of Masks
- Removed: Recall, Shadowshift, Retreat
First to the Draw
- Added: Jagged Butcher, Slotbot
- Removed: Brash Gambler, Hunting Fleet, Pick a Card
Shroom and Boom
- Added: Patrol Wardens
- Removed: Amateur Aeronaut
Terrors from the Deep
- Added: Golden Narwhal, Hunting Fleet
- Removed: Hired Gun, Darkwater Scourge
Total Recall
- Added: Amateur Aeronaut, Windfarer Hatchling
- Removed: Used Cask Salesman, Fae Bladetwirler, Shadow Flare, The Empyrean
Try out these new major Expedition changes when LoR Patch 1.2 releases tomorrow, May 26, at 11am CT.