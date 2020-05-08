Cross-region Legends of Runeterra gameplay coming later this year

Friends in different regions will be able to challenge each other soon.

Legends of Runeterra players in different regions will be able to play against each other later this year, Riot Games confirmed today.

Cross-region gameplay between friends on LoR has been a request since the open beta launch. With the official release of Riot’s digital card game via PC and mobile on April 30, players have been asking for additional gameplay options and UI improvements.

A Twitter user asked LoR game director Andrew “RiotUmbrage” Yip for a time frame regarding cross-region gameplay today. And the answer from Yip was “Not at the moment, planned to later this year.”

@RiotUmbrage Is there any way for me, on EU servers, to play LoR vs my friend in NA? — Benjamin Schwartz (@Elteras) May 8, 2020

For many new and existing LoR players, a confirmation that cross-region gameplay is on the roadmap for 2020 from RiotUmbrage was exactly what they wanted to hear.

Launching Riot’s digital card game during the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for the LoR team, with several launch plans getting scrubbed. Several meta-changing bugs also appeared with the Rising Tides expansion release, which led to a hotfix earlier this week.

But the team is working hard while also planning for the future. Yip even announced earlier this week that the LoR team has a gameplan in place for the next two updates in May.

“Patch 1.1 drops next week, and focuses on bugs and post-launch clean-up,” RiotUmbrage said. “We’ll resume monthly balance patches starting 1.2, which will also include a TON of text clarity updates.”

The next LoR update will take place on May 12.