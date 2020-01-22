Anivia faces harsh nerfs in upcoming Legends of Runeterra patch

After outperforming almost every champion in Legends of Runeterra, Anivia is getting her wings clipped in the upcoming open beta.

Whether you constructed a specific deck for the Cryophoenix or were lucky enough to draft her in Expeditions, Anivia was a far too powerful card. But nerfs hitting LoR in the upcoming patch hope to give opponents an opportunity to react and counter Anivia’s power by making it more difficult for the bird to level up.

“Often, she could be leveled up with almost no chance for the opponent to interact,” the patch notes read. “With these changes, we’re preserving her copy / sacrifice synergy while giving opponents a more consistent opportunity to react. Also, by reworking her to fit into an Enlightened deck, we think she’ll have a clearer role as a control / ramp finisher.”

Here are the Anivia nerfs coming to the LoR open beta.

Anivia (Level one)

Cost increasing from six to seven.

Power decreasing from four to two.

Health increasing from three to four.

Old text: Can’t Block. Attack: Deal one to all enemies. Last Breath: Revive me transformed into Eggnivia.

New text Attack: Deal one to all enemies. Last Breath: Revive me transformed into Eggnivia. Level Up: You’re Enlightened.



Anivia (Level two)

Cost increased from six to seven.

Power decreased from five to three.

Health increased from four to five.

Old text: Can’t Block. Attack: Deal two to all enemies. Last Breath: Revive me transformed into Eggnivia.

New text Attack: Deal two to all enemies. Last Breath: Revive me transformed into Eggnivia.



Eggnivia

Health changed from one to two.

Old text: Can’t Block. Level Up: Start of Round – Transform me back into Anivia and Level Up.

New text Level Up: Start of Round – If you’re Enlightened, transform me back into Anivia and Level Up.



To better fit in with Anivia’s icewall theme, the bird will now be able to block enemy champions. But her ability to level up instantly with little counterplay is being targeted by LoR devs. Eggnivia will only be able to level up if you’re Enlightened, reaching 10 mana. This makes her more of a late-game force, but opponents have a chance to squash you in the early stages of a match.

The LoR open beta goes live Jan. 24 at 1pm CT, but those with early access can experience the fun tomorrow.