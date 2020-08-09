All of the teams qualified for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship is going to be a bit different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But Riot Games is still committed to seeing the show take place in September, with dozens of teams looking to stake their claim for the Summoner’s Cup.

But first, teams need to qualify for a shot at making a run at Worlds. Various teams from multiple leagues across the globe are lined up to have a chance to represent their region, but only a few can actually make it.

China and Europe will have four teams qualify for this year’s Worlds after back-to-back success from both regions in previous tournaments, which saw the LPL and EU have a team in the finals.

North America and Korea will have the typical three teams, while Vietnam and the PCS will have two. All other wildcard regions will have one team.

Here are all of the teams attending the 2020 League of Legends World Championship.

LCS (North America)

TBA

TBA

TBA

LEC (Europe)

Rogue

TBA

TBA

TBA

LCK (South Korea)

TBA

TBA

TBA

PCS (TW/HK/MC/SEA)

TBA

TBA

LPL (China)

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

VN (Vietnam)

TBA

TBA

CBLOL (Brazil)

TBA

LCL (Russia)

TBA

LJL (Japan)

TBA

LLA (Latin America)

TBA

OPL (Oceania)

TBA

TCL (Turkey)

TBA