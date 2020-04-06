Zven will be first player to win LCS and LEC if C9 secure 2020 spring title

Cloud9’s Zven is well on his way to being the first player in League of Legends history to win a domestic split in both North America and Europe.

The Danish ADC blitzed through the regular season of the LCS with a 17-1 record, before decisively beating 100 Thieves in the quarterfinals, this weekend. If C9 continue to perform, this will be the seventh time the team has won the LCS since joining the league in 2013.

Zven almost accomplished this feat in 2019, a year after signing with Team SoloMid. But after on-going conflict within the roster, he failed to win the title for the second year running.

In Europe, Zven was one of the most successful players in the LEC, winning back-to-back titles with G2 Esports, and placing top four at the World Championship with Origin in 2015.

Alongside support Mithy, he was expected to continue his success overseas when he transferred to TSM. But Zven placed third in the 2018 summer playoffs, and second in 2019—narrowly missing out on Worlds.

After joining C9 in the offseason, he’s had nothing but success. He won all but one game in the regular season, before advancing to the playoffs with a 12.3 KDA—an astonishing 87 kills and 16 deaths.

C9 face off against Evil Geniuses in the semifinals of the LCS on Saturday, April 11.