Yuumi’s win rate has plummeted since League’s latest patch

Well, the cat’s out of the bag.

Everyone’s favorite book-surfing, wand-waving, magical cat has taken a downward turn since the latest League of Legends patch.

Yuumi has fallen to a 46 percent win rate in the platinum division and above, following nerfs to her Zoomies (E) ability in Patch 10.13. That’s a whole 4 percent decrease.

The cost of the furry feline’s E was changed from 100/115/130/145/160 mana to 40/45/50/55/60 mana (+15 percent max mana). When all’s said and done, that’s a significant amount of mana, making Zoomies a much less reliable ability, especially in the late game.

Zoomies at level 18—without mana items—now costs around 235 mana, which adds up to more than double the cost of her ultimate ability. Admittedly, reaching level 18 on Yuumi is a rare occurrence, but even so, the extra mana cost has proven to be a considerable nerf.

Yuumi players already had a tough time conserving mana and had to rely on Presence of Mind, and items like Athene’s Unholy Grail, Ardent Censer, and Mejai’s Soulstealer, to even stay afloat.

In an extended teamfight, Yuumi players are now sitting ducks. After dishing out an ultimate, and a couple of Zoomies, they soon run out of mana.

As a result, Yuumi is now the second-worst performing champion in the support role, ahead of only Tahm Kench. Instead, Sona, Bard, Janna, and Soraka reign supreme in solo queue, according to League stats site Champion.gg.

It remains to be seen if Riot will go back to the drawing board and give Yuumi some love in the next patch, but for now, players will have to make do.