Yuumi’s solo queue potential plummets further with League Patch 13.1B nerfs

One of the most controversial champions in the history of League of Legends appears to have lost her ninth and final life with the most recent patch of the game, possibly even removing her completely from the game for a number of months.

Following yet another round of nerfs to the Magical Cat in Patch 13.1B, Yuumi’s win, pick, and ban rates have all taken significant hits in solo queue across all ranks, according to trends on OP.GG and U.GG. Though she entered the new season at the top of the ladder, much like where she spent most of the end of last year, her viability has fallen to levels similar to when she was first released—which is certain to impact her professional play relevance as well.

This recent wave of nerfs tackled nearly every aspect of Yuumi’s kit, from lowered base stats to passive changes and decreased effectiveness when attached to an ally. Therefore, both of her playstyles—the intended attach/detach to activate her passive and the more frustrating full-game AFK attachment—have been impacted, ultimately leading to her now being one of the lowest-winning options as a support in solo queue without being part of a premade team.

While Yuumi remains one of the most hated champions ever released within League, her dominance within the game falters outside of coordinated or professional play. Games don’t often last long enough for Yuumi to become a considerable threat or teams don’t play around the buffs Yuumi provides. Yet her win rate has also struggled due to her ban rate being so high, removing her almost entirely from solo queue games across all ranks for months.

Since professional play has not yet shifted to Patch 13.1B, it is unclear how heavily Yuumi will be impacted. The start of the year rekindled the Zeri/Yuumi pairing that had disappeared from the meta for a number of months. But as mentioned in the patch notes, Riot is hoping that these nerfs will finally be enough to remove Yuumi’s prevalence at the highest level of play—while in her place, the supportive marksmen will likely continue to dominate.

Buffs to Yuumi following periods of underperformance have historically not been the greatest decisions since she simply pops back up in professional play with the slightest number changes. It is expected that Yuumi will remain in this weak state until her rework, which was previously revealed but does not yet have a release date.

For those players who share a disdain for Yuumi, it’s likely that the Magical Cat will be away from our screens—both in our own games and via broadcasts—for a while.