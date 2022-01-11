Yasuo, Yone, Senna are getting buffs in League’s Patch 12.2

Runeterra’s resident brothers of wind are getting some much needed attention for the Summoner’s Rift. Riot Games designer Phlox has given a quick patch preview outlining which champions are getting buffed and nerfed, with both Yasuo and Yone getting some changes to boost their win rates a bit.

“We’re buffing the wind brothers because they suffered substantially from the Shieldbow changes and dropped to around 47.5% winrate each,” Phlox tweeted. “[This is] a fair bit lower than intended, and lower than the other Shieldbow bound champs.”

The changes to Immortal Shieldbow were pretty substantial. Not only was its attack damage reduced by five, but more importantly, its lifeline shield was dropped by 150 at max level. As a result, Yone and Yasuo’s survivability in teamfights during the later stages of the game was cut down, making them a prime target to hit with burst damage.

Along with Yone and Yasuo, a handful of other champions like Nocturne, Volibear, Veigar, Tristana, and Senna are all getting buffs in the next patch. For the Redeemer specifically, Riot’s principal character designer August Browning detailed the changes on Twitter and said that she’d be getting a significant slow to her kit after a weak start to the new year.

AP champion enthusiasts will also be happy to know that both Lich Bane and Rylai’s Crystal Scepter will be getting buffs next patch. According to League of Graphs, the former has a global popularity rate of 1.4 percent. The latter has an even worse rate, sitting at 0.8 percent popularity.

Patch 12.2 is scheduled to release on Thursday, Jan. 20.