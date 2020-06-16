YamatoCannon’s visa has been approved, will travel to Korea to join Sandbox Gaming

Get ready, LCK fans. Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi has gotten his visa approved to travel to South Korea. The 24-year-old will be joining Sandbox Gaming as the region’s first Western League of Legends head coach.

He won’t be able to join the team for their game against Afreeca Freecs, but he’ll be there for the rest of the season afterward. This moment comes a month after he announced that he was leaving Europe to coach in the LCK.

My VISA is approved and I fly in less then 24 hours. I'll miss our game against Afreeca but I'll be supporting the team from Frankfurt during my layover.



Very excited to take this next step in this journey. — YamatoCannon (@YamatoMebdi) June 16, 2020

Before the 2020 Spring Split, YamatoCannon revealed that he wasn’t able to find a team to coach in the upcoming season. As a result, he joined the LEC broadcast team for the spring as part of the analyst desk. His well-spoken breakdowns of various team compositions and strategies were appreciated by many LEC fans.

When YamatoCannon announced that he’d be coaching for Sandbox, he was originally forced to coach remotely due to the coronavirus. But now, he’s free to travel over to work with the team at the organization’s headquarters.

YamatoCannon is most well-known for his work with Team Vitality in 2018 when he helped guide the team through one of the hardest groups of the World Championship. The team narrowly missed out on qualifying for the knockout stage of the tournament after getting huge wins against both Royal Never Give Up and Gen.G.

You can catch YamatoCannon’s debut with Sandbox Gaming on Friday, June 19 in their match against Damwon Gaming.