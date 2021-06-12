Yagao leads JD Gaming to a quick win over Top Esports in 2021 LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming picked up their second win of the split after a quick 2-0 series over Top Esports.

One of the players who made this all possible was the mid-laner Yagao, who had two stellar performances on on Zoe and Jayce. His combined KDA for today’s League of Legends series was 20/1/17, shadowing his opponent Knight, who was regarded as one of the best mid laners in the league last year.

While the man in the mid lane had an outstanding performance, he was heavily aided by Kanavi from the jungle. The 20-year old player picked Nidalee in both games and prioritized the middle lane to give Yagao all the tools he needed to carry the game.

JDG took down TES in a clean 2-0 victory and lead the standings with 2 wins! #LPL #TimeToConquerAll pic.twitter.com/VfKFNnjLap — LPL (@lplenglish) June 12, 2021

The series opened up with a lot of focus on the bottom lane. Kanavi and Yagao teamed up to snowball their bottom lane, who later on were carrying teamfights. The entire TES squad looked off in the first match except for Knight. Even though he tried his hardest to carry, it was not enough in the first game even after going 5/3/2 on LeBlanc. The second game was similar to the first one with Kanavi and Yagao going to the bottom lane while Knight was trying his hardest to carry the match. In the end, Knight couldn’t overcome JDG’s power and fell with his teammates in a quick 0-2 series.

JDG will back on the Rift next week with two matches against LNG Esports and LGD Gaming. Both teams should prove no challenge for JDG, who looked much more coordinated during the first week of this split.

