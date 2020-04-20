Wukong, Karthus, and Trundle are getting nerfed in League Patch 10.9

The Monkey King will be taken down a couple of notches next patch.

Riot Games’ lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has revealed that a handful of junglers will be toned down in League of Legends‘ upcoming Patch 10.9.

Wukong, Karthus, and Trundle are all getting hit with the nerf hammer on Wednesday, April 29, which is when the patch should drop on the live servers. But Scruffy also showed where each champion is overperforming, whether they’re overpowered in stage play or strong in high Elos.

Patch Preview for 10.9:



Trying something new here by showing where specifically we see the champs over-performing that we intend to nerf. Let me know if you like this and if we should keep doing it.



Not showing details like this for buffs bc they are under-performing generally pic.twitter.com/oGjMPGZGGV — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) April 20, 2020

Wukong, for example, is getting nerfed due to his overly high win rate as a jungler between the ranks of Platinum to Challenger. He’s also being nerfed for his strength at the Diamond Two to Challenger ranks. Trundle, on the other hand, is getting nerfed because of his strength on the pro stage. The Troll King has seen a big increase in playing time among pro teams, especially during the playoffs.

Bard and Nami are also getting hit with nerfs in Patch 10.9. The former has picked up in strength among high Elo players, while the latter has become rather strong for players ranked from Iron to Gold.

Meanwhile, a handful of champions are getting buffed next patch, including Kayn, Lissandra, Quinn, Gnar, and Cho’Gath. Fiddlesticks support is also being buffed after his release at the beginning of April. Right now, he has the lowest win rate of any support, sitting at a measly 42.76 percent.

Lastly, the Sanguine Blade system will be getting a buff as well. Scruffy didn’t go into detail about the changes headed to the game just yet, but we should expect more information this week.

