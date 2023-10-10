Worlds Qualifying Series raked in triple the viewers LCS did at its Summer peak

The dust has settled and the final League of Legends World Championship squad has been determined via a first-ever Worlds Qualifying Series, which was so popular it recorded three times the viewers the LCS reached during its Summer Split peak.

The maiden qualifier on Oct. 9, which acted as an LEC vs. LCS curtain-raiser for the 2023 Worlds Play-In, drew a huge online crowd for its first outing despite a truly horrid timeslot for both European and North American audiences alike.

In the end, the match recorded a whopping 618,854 peak concurrent viewers, according to statistics site Esports Charts—nearly matching the heights of LEC Summer.

European fans cheering on the eventual qualifiers were made to wake up in the early hours of the morning to catch the win, while North American fans slogged through a very late evening as the match kicked off at midnight CT. BDS made quick work of Golden Guardians, sending them packing before Worlds even officially truly began.

A bulk of the viewership can be put down as pre-Worlds hype, but some fans were just glad to see an EU vs. NA grudge match, which is a rarity since the mid-2010s switch to two major international tournaments a year.

And sure, while it was a one-sided stomp, the series proved the community takes all phases of Worlds seriously, turning out in huge numbers to watch the two fourth-seeds battle it out. Unfortunately, it paints LCS’ viewership in a worse light than it already was.

The most recent split of the NALeague season recorded just over 75,000 average viewers and peaked at around 224,000 for the grand final showdown between Cloud9 and NRG—only a third of the digital crowd that turned out for the WQS game.

League viewership as a whole was down across the board in the 2023 Summer season, for varying reasons; Faker’s injury and time out hit the LCK midseason and playoffs count hard, while the LEC’s awkward schedule and spaced-out playoffs series saw fans and players cry foul.

For the LCS, a move to a midweek timeslot instead of a weekend primetime broadcast undoubtedly hurt, with Riot Games moving the NA VALORANT Champions Tour into the studio on weekends. At the time many predicted a similar drop at Worlds, especially after 2022’s edition of the event saw a near 40 percent fall in viewers throughout the group stage despite setting a new concurrent record during the grand final.

We’ll know by the end of the month whether this trend holds true for this year’s edition of the chase for the Summoner’s Cup. The 2023 Worlds Play-In begins later today with Movistar R7 taking on PSG Talon to kick off the pinnacle tournament.

