Worlds 2019: Pro League players’ EUW usernames

The 2019 League of Legends World Championship is heading to Europe in just two weeks.

Ahead of Worlds, teams from all regions can be found practicing on the South Korean ladder. It was once the most competitive region with the best teams, but it’s since slipped in the standings. SKT fell short at the Mid-Season Invitational to G2 Esports and the LCK drastically crashed out of Worlds 2018.

This year, teams are ditching Korea and bootcamping in Europe instead. It’s a bold move, but it might just pay off. It’ll allow players to get comfortable with their surroundings, soak up the culture, and get attuned to the time zone.

EUW is a completely different breed of server than South Korea, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s not the friendliest of places, but its deep pool of talent can’t be ignored.

The region also boasts a wide range of teams, each with their own playstyle and level of skill, open for scrimmaging.

Here’s the full list of players and EUW summoner names we know so far if you’re interested in following and supporting your favorite teams on their journey in Europe.

Cloud9 (North America)

Clutch Gaming (North America)

Flamengo Esports (Brazil)

Team Liquid (North America)

Nicolaj Jensen: Op6FgnHVQjDHOLhR

Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng: i come in peace

This list will be updated when more players and their usernames are uncovered.