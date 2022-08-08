Why Vi is being picked in the professional League meta during the 2022 Summer Split

After years of being a total non-factor in professional League of Legends, Vi is returning to the competitive meta as one of the most prominent picks at the jungle position this summer. Across the world, Vi has seen a spike in her play rate, turning into a prominent selection for many pro junglers—and it’s not because they’re all watching Arcane.

This season, Vi is experiencing her highest pick/ban presence rate in any competitive season since 2015, according to League stats site Games of Legends. Vi has been involved in over seven percent of drafts this season, with almost all of her appearances in games coming during the Summer Split.

Historically, Vi is one of the least impactful champions on League’s roster. Since her last big season in 2015, Vi’s pick/ban rate has sat well below the one percent threshold. In 2016, 2018, and 2020, there were zero picks or bans across all major regions for Vi, according to Games of Legends. Last season, she was picked only four times in major regions—all by the same player, CLG’s Broxah.

In the last seven weeks alone, she’s appeared in 60 professional games, becoming one of League’s most prominent picks practically overnight. Here’s why Vi has seen a massive boost to her popularity as of late.

Explaining Vi’s summer surge in popularity

Vi is making a return to the professional meta largely as a counterpick this summer. Vi serves as a generally strong counter to mobile AD carries such as Ezreal, Lucian, and Zeri since she’s able to lock down the slippery champions with her gap-closing knockup Vault Breaker (Q), as well as her point-and-click form of crowd control in Assault and Battery (R).

This summer, Zeri in particular is one of the strongest and most popular AD carries in the game, so it’s no wonder why pro players are looking for an answer. Zeri has appeared in over 81 percent of drafts, while posting a win rate of 62 percent in major regions, according to Games of Legends. Of the 60 major region games in which Vi has been picked this summer, Zeri has been featured as either a teammate or opponent in 18 of them.

Vi has seen a strong majority of her picks in Eastern regions such as China and Korea. Out of Vi’s 60 games this summer, 52 of them have come from either the LPL or LCK. Royal Never Give Up jungler Wei has the most games on Vi this summer with a total of nine. He holds a KDA of 4.9 in games in which he plays the champion, according to Games of Legends.

Is Vi a sustainable pick in the meta?

Image via Riot Games

Vi has the potential to be a longstanding pick in the meta for the next few weeks heading into the World Championship later this year. The jungle meta isn’t all too robust moving into the final portion of the season. Only a handful of champions—namely Poppy, Wukong, Lee Sin, and Viego—have seen a healthy mix of picks and bans throughout the course of the Summer Split.

Barring any major buffs or nerfs that could drastically change the meta, Vi has the potential to remain a relatively balanced answer for certain champions in situational drafts.

Point-and-click crowd control is hard to come by on League’s roster and Vi has one of the strongest and most reliable lock-on abilities in the game in her ultimate. As AD carries (and champions at other positions, for that matter) become more mobile as the game evolves, a champion like Vi—who can target them and shut them down at will—is extremely valuable in most team compositions.