Why are Xayah and Kai’Sa dominating the LoL Worlds meta?

Over the last month, the 2023 League of Legends World Championship has been dominated by a handful of champions on the Summoner’s Rift, with the meta shifting around two key picks in the bottom lane: Xayah and Kai’Sa.

The pair of powerful AD carries have been the most-played in their role across the entire tournament, boasting the first and third-highest play rates of any champion chosen in the main event, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. They have been piloted by some of the best players in the world, and are usually the main matchup that most teams opt into in every series.

There are a few reasons why Xayah and Kai’Sa are crushing the competition, compared to other AD champions that haven’t seen nearly as much stage time. But it all comes down to one specific team aspect—preferred playstyle.

Why is every ADC at League Worlds 2023 playing Xayah and Kai’Sa?

Another Worlds, another Xayah – Kai'Sa meta.

One of them found more success than the other.



In Worlds 2019 we had 24 games of Xayah vs Kai'Sa, 14-10 in favour of the vastaya. In this worlds we already have 24 games and we're not even in knockouts!#Worlds2023 pic.twitter.com/38Bx3SzaQv — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) October 24, 2023

When looking at these two champions, there is a clear distinction in playstyle from fearless divers to kiting experts. But when you compare them to any other champions in their respective playstyle, they are the best choice due to their ability sets and potential when placed in the hands of the most talented players in the world.

Xayah has been, by far, the best marksman champion in pro play over the last few months due to her ability to clear out waves with ease, shred through tanks, and peel for herself with her own crowd control.

She even has a get-out-of-jail-free card with her ultimate ability, Featherstorm, which allows her to dodge away from ganks and other forms of engagement without needing to rely on her support or other teammates.

Kai’Sa, on the other hand, is one of the strongest champions when collapsing and following up on any form of engage and dive. She does have great wave clear and can shred through tanks as well, but her ultimate ability, Killer Instinct, allows her to dive forward with her own tanks to pop any enemy backline champions while also keeping herself safe with the increased movement speed and invisibility from Supercharge.

Although these two champions have vastly different roles and tendencies, they have strengths that thrive in today’s meta, whether you’re placed in an engage-focused team composition or a kiting machine built to dish out as much damage in a prolonged team fight.

On top of all this utility, they also deal a ridiculous amount of damage in a short amount of time when left unchecked, especially when in the hands of professional stars who know how to maximize their damage in every encounter with supreme mechanical skill.

The League Swiss stage wraps up this weekend on Oct. 29 and we’ll have to see whether any champions can take on these two on a consistent level ahead of the all-important playoffs.

