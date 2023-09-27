Who are NewJeans, the LoL Worlds 2023 anthem artist?

The 2023 World Championship is finally headed back to South Korea, where some of the best League of Legends teams in the world will battle to write a chapter in the annals of the game’s extensive history books. With Worlds on the way, however, many people are also interested to find out who the artist will be for the long-awaited tournament anthem.

There have been plenty of talented artists and groups that have collaborated with Riot Games to create memorable songs to encapsulate the grandeur of the moment.

From talented artists like The Glitch Mob, Mako, The Word Alive, Cailin Russo, and Chrissy Costanza to globally recognized megastars like Imagine Dragons, Zedd, and Lil Nas X, Worlds has always had themes that helped capture the hearts of fans and players alike. But this year, the music team at Riot linked up with one of the biggest performing groups of the year to bring something incredible to summoners worldwide.

Who is the artist for the Worlds 2023 anthem?

This year, the music group that will be recording and performing the Worlds 2023 anthem is popular K-pop girl group NewJeans. The five-woman group was formed in 2022—featuring Minji, Haerin, Danielle, Hanni, and Hyein—and has taken over music charts around the world with their catchy and addicting “Teen Crush” style of pop.

They are known for their classic 90s and 2000s-inspired visuals and music, and have also racked up several top songs of the year so far, including popular tracks like “OMG,” “Ditto,” “Super Shy,” “Attention,” and “ETA.” The group currently has over 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify, five million subscribers on their official YouTube channel, and just under 10 million followers on Instagram.

What song will NewJeans be performing at Worlds?

NewJeans will be performing a new track called “GODS,” which Riot says will be accompanied by a well-written and animated retelling of the story behind superstar AD carry and defending World Champion, Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu. Deft’s story is one of perseverance in the face of countless hardships, leading to his ultimate goal of winning the Summoner’s Cup.

Along with the emotional visuals, NewJeans will be debuting a new genre and sound compared to what they are known for. There is only a small snippet for the song on Riot’s social media accounts, but from the teasers, it seems like the group will be making their first foray into the world of Girl Crush, which is much more darker and mature genre compared to their usual bright selves.

The song will be making its debut on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 12am CT.

About the author