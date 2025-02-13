Which LoL champion says ‘They’re not just oranges – they’re blood oranges’?

LoLdle is back with a new League of Legends voice line, and today’s quote tests your knowledge of pirates.

Recommended Videos

League has almost countless voice lines for champions, making LoLdle feel like a headache sometimes. Yesterday, it was the sneaky assassin Evelynn, and today, the LoLdle retains a similar theme. It might be challenging to find the answer if you’re less familiar with League’s Runeterra lore or have never fancied playing a pirate champion.

For those who cannot find the answer to the Feb. 13 LoLdle quote, we’ll give you a few hints before telling you which champion says, “They’re not just oranges – they’re blood oranges.”

“They’re not just oranges – they’re blood oranges” LoL quote hints

Hint 1: This champion hit live servers in 2009.

They were one of the early champions released in League, but they didn’t have much of an identity. During the Burning Tides event in 2015, the champion received a major rework, giving them the identity we know today.

Hint 2: This champion is from Bilgewater.

The champion belongs to the wonderful port city of Bilgewater. The city is known for its serpent hunters, dock gangs, and smugglers from Runeterra. The place is lawless because it doesn’t have formal government and trade regulations. Crime lords spend money and anybody who can outbid their enemies can have everything in the city.

If you still can’t narrow down to the champion, our next clue will certainly help you find the answer.

Hint 3: This champion has a global ultimate.

The champion is one of the few characters in League with a global ultimate, which you can use to deliver extra firepower in teamfights or pick low-health enemies from a distance. The champion can also use Silver Serpents to add power, waves of damage, or a massive slow to derail enemy plans.

Feb. 13 LoLdle answer

Answer: The champion who says, “They’re not just oranges – they’re blood oranges” is the Saltwater Scourge, Gangplank.

The pirate is back for revenge. Image via Riot Games

Gangplank has one of the darkest stories, and the quote is a reference to his in-game W ability, Remove Scurvy. Using this ability, Gangplank eats an orange, instantly healing him and removing all crowd control effects. Sailors historically used oranges to prevent scurvy, a deadly disease caused by vitamin C deficiency. Medicine is a luxury in a lawless place like Bilgewater, so he relies on whatever practical remedies he can find—like oranges.

Gangplank was once the undisputed king of Bilgewater, a ruthless pirate who ruled through fear and violence. However, his reign of terror came to an end when Miss Fortune, seeking revenge for her murdered family, orchestrated an attack that destroyed his flagship, the Dead Pool, and left him presumed dead. But Gangplank survived. Now, he’s more vengeful than ever and looking to take control of Bilgewater.

Did you get the answer right in the first hint? Let us know in the comments below!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy