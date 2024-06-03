League of Legends splash art showing Vi facing off in battle against Jinx.
Image via Riot Games
Which LoL champion says ‘Embrace the shadow… or die in darkness’?

I thought of several different champions before finally getting this one right.
Justin Binkowski
Published: Jun 3, 2024

The latest LoLdle quote was definitely a bit more challenging for me than some of the other recent ones. But the odds of me quickly solving the daily puzzle are never good when the quote comes from a champ I’ve just always refused to play.

Who says “Embrace the shadow… or die in darkness” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for June 3 is “Embrace the shadow… or die in darkness!” The League champion who says this voice line is Zed.

Zed's base skin in League of Legends
“Look at the skills, look at the moves.” Image via Riot Games

Zed has been the undisputed most frustrating champion for me to play against over the years. All my League friends have heard how much I complain about getting deleted by this champion, and I’ve always just refused to play him or truly learn what he does. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone reading this that I had no idea today’s LoLdle quote was spoken by Zed.

I started by guessing Evelynn, just like I did on June 1, followed by Nocturne due to the word “darkness” in the voice line. After rattling off a few more names from the Shadow Isles, I got to the audio clue, which I assume should be a better hint for other people who have spent some time playing Zed.

The only time I’m not personally frustrated by Zed is when I think about that iconic play from Faker. Speaking of Faker, have you heard about that $400 Ahri skin bundle coming later this month?

