Which items stack in Teamfight Tactics?

It’s difficult to know when to stack items in Teamfight Tactics. The autobattler is by no means as straightforward as its counterpart, League of Legends, and Riot Games offers little to no help.
If you want to know which items stack in TFT, look no further. You’d normally need to sink a considerable amount of time into the game, but we’ve done the dirty work for you.
|Item
|Does it stack?
|Comment
|Blade of the Ruined King
|No
|None of the Spatula based items (except Ruunan’s) stack.
|Cursed Blade
|Yes
|The more Cursed Blades you equip, the higher chance you have to shrink your target. It’s even possible to double shrink a unit.
|Darkin
|No
|None of the Spatula based items (except Ruunan’s) stack.
|Dragon’s Claw
|Yes
|Two Claws surpass 100 percent magic resist. In most situations, one is more than enough.
|Force of Nature
|Yes
|Force of Nature increases your army by one unit. The more you have, the larger your army.
|Frozen Heart
|Yes
|This is great on Assassin units.
|Frozen Mallet
|No
|None of the Spatula based items (except Ruunan’s) stack.
|Guinsoo’s Rageblade
|Yes
|Slap a couple of these bad boys on Kassadin and you’ll be sailing.
Hush
|Yes
|Each Hush adds a separate 50 percent chance to silence.
Ionic Spark
|No
|This item doesn’t stack whatsoever. If you equip it on a different unit, it’ll be obsolete.
Knight’s Vow
|No
|None of the Spatula based items (except Ruunan’s) stack.
Luden’s Echo
|No
|It works just fine on a different unit, but it doesn’t stack.
Morellonomicon
|No
|The effect doesn’t stack on the same unit.
Phantom Dancer
|No
|It already grants a 100 percent chance to dodge critical strikes.
Rabadon’s Deathcap
|Yes
|That’s a lot of ability power.
Rapid Firecannon
|Yes
|Double the range, double the fun.
Red Buff
|No
|The effect doesn’t stack on the same unit.
Redemption
|Yes
|It absolutely stacks, but it’s rarely worth the resources.
Runaan’s Hurricane
|Yes
|Hurricane can proc off itself, making stacking incredibly strong. It’s especially powerful on high attack speed units, like Ashe.
Seraph’s Embrace
|Yes
|Stacking Seraph’s Embrace can be well worth the resources for mana hungry units with deadly ultimates, such as Karthus.
Statikk Shiv
|Yes
|Double or even triple Shiv is strong on Rangers, like Varus and Ashe, in particular.
Sword Breaker
|Yes
|This adds a separate 25 percent chance to disarm.
Sword of the Divine
|Yes
|This item is similar to both Hush and Sword Breaker. Each additional Sword of the Divine adds a separate five percent chance to gain 100 percent critical strike each second.
Thornmail
|Yes
|It’s surprisingly strong on Braum.
Titanic Hydra
|Yes
|This item has potential on Tristana and Graves. It isn’t the best for stacking, but it’s not bad.
Warmog’s Armor
|Yes
|That’s a ton of health regeneration.
Youmuu’s Ghostblade
|No
|None of the Spatula based items (except Ruunan’s) stack.
Yuumi
|No
|None of the Spatula based items (except Ruunan’s) stack.
Zephyr
|Yes
|This is a risky stacking item. It doesn’t always work as intended.