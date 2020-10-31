Which champions will be featured in Riot Forge’s Ruined King?

If you’re a fan of League of Legends and its ever-expanding lore, then Riot Forge’s upcoming turn-based RPG might be everything you’ve been looking for in a Runeterra-based game. Ruined King will bring some of your favorite champions into the spotlight in a captivating story.

The story will revolve around characters like Yasuo, Ahri, Miss Fortune, Braum, Illaoi, and Pyke, according to Riot Games. Although these champions come from many varying backgrounds and stories, a common—and mysterious—enemy will force them to work together.

This storyline might have been teased in the 2020 Spirit Blossom cinematic featuring Yasuo and his once-slain brother, Yone. At the end of the video, Yasuo is seen on a sailing ship with Ahri.

The two champions discuss that although it is easy to look back at one’s past, the trick is looking forward to see what lies ahead. Afterward, Ahri mentions they are “both looking for something.” Yasuo then asks if she thinks they’ll find it in Bilgewater, which is one of the locations where the game takes place.

Players will encounter many different characters in Ruined King, all of which will extend the detailed and beautiful League universe. Discover the secrets of Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles when the game officially drops in early 2021.