When will LoL’s new Samira Ultimate skin be released?

Get ready for a fancy new look on one of the deadliest champions.

For the first time in three years, Riot Games is releasing a rare Ultimate skin for League of Legends. These special cosmetics are among the most expensive items in the game, reaching high price points for some of the most detail-heavy skins you can find.

This time around, Samira will be joining this exclusive crew of champions, becoming only the sixth character in the history of League to get an Ultimate skin. The last Ultimate skin to hit the game was K/DA All-Out Seraphine in 2020, which brought the Starry-Eyed Songstress to new heights with three different evolving forms that were unlocked through specific in-game missions.

Riot Brightmoon, Meddler, and 100 pc nuggets discuss changes to Ranked and Clash, ASU progress, and an upcoming Ultimate skin. pic.twitter.com/NPHOiEpeQl — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 8, 2023

Although the specific skin line for Samira’s Ultimate skin hasn’t been revealed just yet, players should expect a new model that could also evolve into different forms, along with new textures, new splash art, new animations and visuals, on top of a full voice line set and unique sound effects. Other bonus content can also be found with these types of skins to fit the usual whopping 3,250 RP price tag.

Samira’s Ultimate skin release date

In a recent developer’s update, Riot’s skins product lead Stephanie “100 pc nuggets” Leung confirmed that Samira’s Ultimate skin should be released this coming summer as a part of League‘s seasonal event. The specific date has not been confirmed yet but it should be starting over the next couple of months.

“Like we’ve mentioned before, Ultimate skins are a tough space to land,” Leung said. “Our definition of what it means to be an Ultimate skin has changed over the years, but ‘make players feel we’ve done something truly special’ and ‘best-in-class for the champion’ are still the two that we’re operating under.”

Leung also said this skin was originally meant to be a Legendary-tier skin, but the skin team continued to add details on details to the point where she could only be priced as an Ultimate skin. As a result, fans should be ready for an “expression of Samira’s fantasy,” which is a flashy marksman who will be styling on her enemies in looks and with a quick pentakill.

