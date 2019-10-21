When does Teamfight Tactics: Rise of the Elements release?

A huge update to Teamfight Tactics is on its way, bringing with it a new board and an entirely new set of champions, origins, and classes. Rise of the Elements is the autobattler’s second set and, in a sense, its second season.

The game’s technically still in its beta phase, despite its vast popularity. It’s had many tweaks and changes, including new champions and items, but Rise of the Elements will be on an entirely different level.

“TFT on both PC and mobile will release new sets of champions and abilities every three to four months,” Riot said during its 10-year anniversary event. “Rise of the Elements will feature content themed around the elementals, giving players opportunities to create new and interesting strategies with other, not-yet-seen, characters and items.”

Some of the new champions that are coming to the game include Lux, Annie, and Olaf, with Desert, Inferno, and Poison origins, as well as Summoner and Mystic classes. The full list of units has yet to be revealed, but some of the biggest names from League will be featured prominently.

When does Rise of Elements release to the live servers?

Rise of Elements is expected to release in just over two weeks on Nov. 5. It should, however, be available to test on the PBE starting this week.

What new champions, origins, and classes will be available in set two?

Origins

Desert

Inferno

Poison

Shadow

Ocean

Classes

Mage

Mystics

Summoners

Champions