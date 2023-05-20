When is TSM leaving the LCS?

After spending more than a decade in the North American League of Legends scene, TSM has officially announced that the organization will be leaving the LCS.

As one of the first teams to enter the league, TSM’s departure is a sad sight for longtime fans of the region. The team has been one of the biggest brands in LoL esports, with seven LCS trophies, numerous appearances at international events, and a horde of loyal fans.

TSM has made such an impact that its team name is chanted at the Mid-Season Invitational and World Championship, even though the actual team might not even be in attendance. But now, a new era will begin without the classic black and white jerseys of Solomid.

When will TSM leave the LCS?

Even though team founder Andy “Reginald” Dinh confirmed that TSM is looking to join a new tier-one region, there is not a set date for the move just yet. The organization is currently starting the process of transitioning to a new home, but it will still be competing in NA for at least the 2023 Summer Split.

The team has found a new head coach to lead the way for the remainder of the year in Seong “Reven” Sang-hyeon, while also signing Lee “Ruby” Sol-min and Kim “Fenix” Jae-hun as mid lane talent for the next season. They will also be running with veterans like Jason “WildTurtle” Tran and Kevin “Hauntzer” Yarnell in what could be their final seasons in the LCS.

After the LCS Summer Split, however, the future is wide open for TSM and its plans to move to another region. Reginald said that this move has been planned over the last three years, which means that TSM could jump ship by 2024 if all the details can be ironed out.

