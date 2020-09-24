When does the Worlds 2020 Pick’em go live?

Pick’em is back for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship—and this time, it’s bigger and better than ever.

Once the play-in stage is done and dusted and the groups are locked in for the main event, you’ll have the chance to drag and drop your predictions in the order you think the tournament will play out.

You’ll then accumulate points for each group you correctly predict and earn rewards for participating. The more points you earn, the better the rewards. Hextech chests, keys, random champion shards, and blue and orange essence are all up for grabs.

If you’re lucky enough to predict every stage of the event correctly from start to finish, you’ll earn all five ultimate skins—DJ Sona, Spirit Guard Udyr, Pulsefire Ezreal, Elementalist Lux, and Gun Goddess Miss Fortune—alongside an exclusive Alienware Aurora Battlestation.

Picks unlock for the Worlds 2020 Pick’em on Sept. 30 at 6pm CT and lock for the group stage on Oct. 3 at 11am CT.

Once the groups have played out, regardless of how many teams you correctly selected, you’ll then have the chance to predict the quarterfinals. For the quarterfinals, picks will unlock on Oct. 11 at 6pm CT and lock on Oct. 15 at 1am CT.

The same will go for the semifinals, unlocking on Oct. 18 at 6pm CT and locking on Oct. 24 at 1am CT. For the finals, picks will unlock on Oct. 25 at 6pm CT and finally lock on Oct. 31 at 1am CT.

To participate in the Pick’em, head over to the official Pick’em page and log in with your Riot account.