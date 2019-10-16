When does League of Legends: Wild Rift get released?

Riot Games’ 10-year anniversary event unveiled a long list of new games yesterday, including a mobile and console version of League of Legends called Wild Rift.

Although Wild Rift may have a similar look and feel to League, it has subtle differences, allowing for more accessibility for mobile and console users.

The game has many of the same champions and items as League, but it’ll be entirely separate from the PC version of the game. Instead of brewing up a shoddy port to make a quick buck, Riot has spent years developing the game from scratch.

Summoner’s Rift is refined, systems have been tweaked, abilities are changed, and game length has been scaled down. All in all, Wild Rift gives the community a fresh new look at League. It’s a game for players that don’t want to commit to long games, and instead, play while on the move.

Release date

The official release dates for Wild Rift haven’t been revealed yet. The mobile version of the game is expected to release in the early months of 2020, with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, as well as a potential Nintendo Switch game, dropping later in the year.