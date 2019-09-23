When does League’s ranked season 9 end?

The League of Legends World Championship is just around the corner, signaling the beginning of the end of season nine.

Patch 9.19 gave us a long list of impactful champion buffs and nerfs, solidifying the conclusion of the season.

There might be a few minor patches here and there, but nothing substantial is on the cards. The game should stay in a relatively stable state until season 10.

This means now is the time to queue up and grind that all-important LP. It’s the perfect opportunity to rank up and secure your end-of-season rewards in time for 2020. Those few extra games could be the difference between finally achieving your goal and failing miserably.

If that’s not enough to persuade you, the end-of-season rewards should. Riot hasn’t revealed anything yet, but another Victorious skin and a set of ward skins are expected to be announced any day now.

League’s ninth ranked season comes to a close on Nov. 19.