When does K/DA’s new single release?

It could very well be the hit of the summer.

Riot Games’ fictional K-pop band, K/DA, has been MIA since its spectacular debut at the 2018 League of Legends World Championship. The developer recently opened up a new Twitter account for the band, though, and announced the group is making a comeback with a new single, “The Baddest.”

In K-pop terminology, making a comeback refers to a band releasing new songs or an album after a period of absence. While this period ranges from weeks to months and causes the term “comeback” to lose its meaning a bit, two years away from the scene is undoubtedly deserving of such a title.

The group, consisting of Ahri, Evelynn, Akali, and Kai’Sa, is coming off massive success. Its first song, “POP/STARS,” was played over 360 million times on YouTube and 140 million times on Spotify. In addition to its rhythmic beat, the catchy dance routine of the song was a considerable part of its first single’s success, and it made its way to other various music streaming services, like Apple Music.

While the name of the album hasn’t been disclosed, the group has been tweeting with “#CALLINGALLBLADES.” This could be the title of its latest work.

What is the release date of K/DA’s The Baddest?

Image via Riot Games

K/DA is set to have a YouTube premiere for its latest single on Aug. 27 at 2pm CT. Though Riot hasn’t shared any other details regarding the event yet, the developer uploaded a new header image for the group’s Twitter account as well.

The image features the four members of the group but there could be a new member joining into stardom. “#CALLINGALLTHEBLADES” could also be an indication of this apart from potentially being the name of the upcoming album. Make sure to follow the group on social media to get the latest updates related to its comeback.

The group also hit the live servers with a brand new skin line during their debut, and new skins could also be on the horizon with this new release. Riot’s recent partnership with Universal Music Group guarantees that there will at least be six new songs released as we get closer to this year’s Worlds.

The 2020 World Championship begins on Sept. 25 in Shanghai.

This article will be updated as more information is released regarding the new album and the premiere.