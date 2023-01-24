While more champions join the League of Legends roster every year, Riot Games also puts effort into making its existing characters appealing to players by balancing them and sometimes going as far as reworking them.

Aurelion Sol’s update has been eagerly awaited by fans for years. Now, it’s soon planned to arrive in the hands of players by first being introduced on the PBE servers.

It’s not really a rework, because the core mechanisms of the champion’s abilities won’t be changed. That being said, effects and bonuses will be adjusted to make Aurelion Sol more appealing to players and relevant in the meta.

Here’s when Aurelion Sol’s update is planned to release in League of Legends.

When does Aurelion Sol’s update release in League?

Aurelion Sol was initially expected to join PBE servers very soon but “tech issues” caused a delay in his test release date on Jan. 23, according to League producer Rob Rosa.

Hi all! Due to the tech issues we've been facing Aurelion Sol's gameplay update PBE debut will be delayed. Going to work with devs to try and get videos of his skins and maybe some gameplay clips up tomorrow for initial feedback. — Rob Rosa (@RiotKingCobra) January 23, 2023

The developer has yet to specify which issues Riot encountered while introducing Aurelion Sol to the PBE update. At this time, the date of his introduction to PBE and live servers is shrouded in mystery.

To help players wait until the changes are live, the developer promised to reveal more about the champion’s “skins and gameplay” on Jan. 24.

This article will be updated when more information is revealed about the matter.