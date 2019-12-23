What is League of Legends’ patch update schedule for 2020?

League of Legends fans, are you ready for 2020?

Next year will mark one of the biggest years for League in terms of changes since the developers will be introducing entirely new adjustments to Summoner’s Rift, new champions, and new items. But when will these new changes be heading to the live servers?

In 2019, Riot Games used a two-week patch schedule that spaced out updates so there would be two updates every month. Each patch was scheduled for either a Tuesday or Thursday.

Next year, the developers will be aiming for a similar system. Each month should get two updates, two weeks apart. The only difference is that updates will be going out on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Here are all the dates for next year’s League patch schedule:

10.1 Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 10.2 Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 10.3 Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 10.4 Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 10.5 Wednesday, March 4, 2020 10.6 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 10.7 Wednesday, April 1, 2020 10.8 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10.9 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10.10 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 10.11 Thursday, May 28, 2020 10.12 Wednesday, June 10, 2020 10.13 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 10.14 Wednesday, July 8, 2020 10.15 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 10.16 Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 10.17 Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 10.18 Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 10.19 Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 10.20 Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 10.21 Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 10.22 Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 10.23 Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 10.24 Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 10.25 Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

The first patch of the year will go live on Wednesday, Jan. 8, while the last patch of 2020 is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 9. This year, the last patch update was three days later on Thursday, Dec. 12.

In the meantime, players should jump into League right now to get up to speed with the handful of changes coming in 2020. From changing map states to new champions like Sett and Aphelios, next year promises to be an exciting new chapter in League history.