Void’s get a new effect in TFT’s 9.19 PBE update

Riot Games are shifting things around in Teamfight Tactics in the new PBE patch by giving Void Champions a new effect.

Moving forward, having 2 or 4 Void Champions will see basic attacks and spells from select Void Champions deal true damage. At 2 Void Champions, this effect will happen to one random Void Champion while having all four will give True Damage to all Void Champs.

This is a similar kind of effect to what happens with Nobles and Imperials, where only one random champion gets the effect from the Imperial and Noble buffs depending on how many champions on your field.

In short, its a pretty significant nerf to Void Champions overall and will surely impact the meta. Usually, teams would consist of two Void Champions to take advantage of the chance to ignore 50 percent of a champions armor. This is what made Void–Brawler-Assassin compositions pretty lethal if you had a level 3 Kha’zix with a ton of items on it.

Should this effect carry over to the official game, we could see Voids change in the 9.19 patch in two weeks time unless Riot gets enough feedback from the changes to postpone or change it in the future.