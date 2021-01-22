Viego can upgrade items by possessing Ornn

It's unclear if this is a bug or an intended interaction.

Viego officially joined League of Legends yesterday and players are already finding numerous creative ways to play him.

A Reddit user recently discovered that the Ruined King can upgrade items for his teammates if he possesses top lane champion Ornn.

https://i.imgur.com/f74I33g.mp4 Video via Reddit user ImARob

Viego’s passive, Sovereign’s Domination, allows him to possess an opponent who dies by his sword or has received damage from him in a three-second window before dying.

Possessing an opponent grants Viego health points, but he can also use the champion’s abilities by using health points instead of mana or other resources and gains their stats and item effects. This doesn’t include runes and summoner spells, however.

Viego players will normally try to possess the carry of the enemy team to duplicate their power, which can turn the tide of a game. But possessing Ornn can also be a good way to grant a permanent buff to a teammate.

It’s unclear if Riot Games designed Viego to be able to use this ability of Ornn or if this is a bug that will be fixed in an upcoming patch.

Meanwhile, Viego became available in ranked play as soon as he was introduced to the live servers yesterday. He seems to be played often in the top lane, even though he was designed to mainly be a jungler.

There’s still plenty of time before the community will have reliable stats on how well Viego is performing on the ladder and what playstyle is the most popular, however.

