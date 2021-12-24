Victory Five signs top laner Rich ahead of 2022 LPL season

Rich is moving from the LCK to the LPL for 2022.

Victory Five has welcomed Korean top laner Lee “Rich” Jae-won to its professional League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LPL Spring Split, the Chinese organization announced today.

Rich competed for Nongshim RedForce in the LCK throughout 2021. The team ended the Summer Split’s regular season in third below Gen.G and DWG KIA, and later took fourth place in the region’s Summer Playoffs. The team ultimately missed out on the 2021 World Championship after coming in third in the LCK Regional Finals behind Hanwha Life Esports and T1, who both qualified for the international event by claiming second and first, respectively.

[Official] Victory Five announces the signing of Lee "Rich" Jae-won as their new top laner.#LPL pic.twitter.com/2CtQRP54WA — KORIZON (@KorizonEsports) December 24, 2021

Rich joins a Victory Five that struggled significantly throughout 2021. By the end of the 2021 Summer Split, Victory Five sat at the bottom of the LPL’s standings as the only team to go winless in the region. Victory Five dropped it’s entire roster following the end of the split and has since signed a new lineup consisting of jungler Hung “Karsa” Hao-Hsuan, bot laner Ying “Photic” Qi-Shen, and support Guo “ppgod” Peng.

Related: Victory Five jungler PZX forgets to take Smite in LPL Summer Split week 8 loss against Suning

Victory Five also welcomed former world champion mid laner Rookie to its roster yesterday. With the signing, Rookie—who is now an LPL resident after spending seven years in the Chinese region—has officially said goodbye to Invictus Gaming, the team he won the World Championship in 2018 with, and will look to usher in a new era with Victory Five.

The newly renovated LPL team will step on stage for the first time together when the 2022 Spring Split begins in January.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.