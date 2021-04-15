VCS’ SBTC Esports set to disband after missing 2021 Spring Split playoffs

The team only spent one season in the league.

SBTC Esports will be disbanding following a disappointing end to their 2021 VCS Spring Split, the organization announced today.

The League of Legends team acquired the league slot of EVOS Esports in November 2020 after spending a season in VCS B, which is the Academy league in Vietnam. This past split, the org fielded a team consisting of top laner Zeros, jungler Yijin, mid laner Dia1, AD carry Celebrity, and support Kit.

SBTC missed the 2021 VCS Spring Split playoffs by one series after finishing with a 7-7 record and ending in fifth place during the regular season. The biggest loss they suffered came during the ninth and final week of the spring, where they lost to GMedia Luxury—a team that finished in last place with a 3-11 record.

This loss was a deciding factor in the squad missing the playoffs and it was a series that SBTC shouldn’t have dropped since GMedia Luxury were one of the worst teams in the league.

After the season ended, SBTC also had to drop one of its star players, Zeros, after he made an inappropriate joke about COVID-19 on stream. He was most known for his time playing for teams like GAM Esports and the Phong Vũ Buffalo.

The 20-year-old said he wished the situation around the coronavirus would worsen so that the VCS representative wouldn’t be able to attend this year’s Mid-Season Invitational. Zeros was also permanently banned from the VCS.

