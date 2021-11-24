V1per and Instinct joins TSM’s Academy roster for 2022

TSM has introduced its Academy League of Legends roster for next year complete with two new players to round out the lineup.

For 2022, TSM is bringing back Hyper, Takeover, and Yursan as the team’s jungle-mid-support trio. But the organization is also picking up former LCS top laner V1per and 17-year-old marksman Instinct.

We're excited to continue working with Hyper, Takeover, and Yursan again for another year, whilst adding 2 fresh faces to the line-up. Ahead of the season, the boys will be heading to KR to bootcamp (visa dependant). Let's get it. pic.twitter.com/bRR3jZA9cy — TSM FTX (@TSM) November 24, 2021

Every player on TSM Academy’s roster next year—except for V1per, who’s the most experienced member on the lineup—will be under the age of 21. With around five years in pro play and experience with teams like Team Liquid, FlyQuest, Dignitas, and Immortals, V1per will be an important veteran presence to help lead these young, up-and-coming stars.

“V1per’s talent and experience are invaluable assets to any roster,” TSM’s announcement reads. “He’s a proven player and will be a cornerstone in the success of our Academy squad. We’re excited to see him bring a new perspective to a team of young players.”

Instinct, on the other hand, is a fast-rising prospect who was acquired after his skills were evaluated during TSM’s own Scouting Combine. Young and passionate about the game, TSM is hopeful for his development heading into 2022.

This past year, TSM Academy struggled to find much success in the various events they participated in. Whether it was the 2021 Academy Spring and Summer Splits, the Unified Grand Prix, or the LCS Proving Grounds, the organization’s collection of talent couldn’t breach the upper echelon of the competition.

Many fans will be curious to see how these players grow in 2022, especially with TSM going through a bit of a rebuilding phase with its main roster. If any of these players show enough promise, we could get a glimpse of them in the LCS when the time is right.

