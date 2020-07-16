Not many League of Legends fans would have ever imagined that superstar AD carry Uzi could have headed over to Invictus Gaming for the 2020 Summer Split. But according to former IG ADC West, that superteam was almost a reality.

During a recent livestream, translated by Korizon Esports translator Kevin Kim, West revealed that “the Eternal God” almost signed with IG before the start of the season, before deciding to retire instead. This would have set him up alongside legendary stars like top laner TheShy and mid laner Rookie.

West: “Lemme tell you, The Eternal God (Uzi) almost came [to iG], almost. I can only tell you this little, the rest’s whatever. He almost came during the transfer period. If he came, wouldn’t the S10 World Championship been a no-brainer?” https://t.co/kKsDEfcTj9 — Linda🦦 (@iCrystalization) July 16, 2020

Heading into the end of week seven of the LPL Summer Split, IG are in fourth place with an 8-3 record. But with Uzi, anything could have been possible.

A power trio of Uzi, TheShy, and Rookie could have been enough to bring home the LPL championship once more for IG. That roster could have even challenged the best teams in League at this year’s World Championship and beyond. But now, fans can only dream about what that star-studded roster could have accomplished together.

Uzi announced his retirement at the start of June after suffering from several health issues throughout his impressive career. The veteran dealt with arm, shoulder, and leg pain due to the long practice hours and he had chronic stress and obesity issues. During an interview with Nike, he even said that a doctor compared his arms to a 40 or 50-year-old.

Although Uzi won many trophies throughout his career, including three LPL championships and an MSI title, he’s never lifted the Summoner’s Cup over his head. But he’ll always be known as one of the greatest players of all-time and arguably the best ADC to ever play League.