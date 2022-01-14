Ucal, Chieftain join the LPL’s ThunderTalk

South Korean League of Legends players Son “Ucal” Woo-hyeo and Lee “Chieftain” Jae-yub will play for the LPL’s ThunderTalk in 2022, it was announced today.

Chieftain, a 21-year-old jungler, was last seen playing for the LCK’s Brion Esports, while Ucal, a 20-year-old mid laner, was a part of the LCK’s KT Rolster. The duo will be the only Korean players on ThunderTalk’s League roster, which currently has seven Chinese players.

[Official] ThunderTalk Gaming announces the signing of jungler Lee "Chieftain" Jae-yeop and mid laner Son "Ucal" Woo-hyun#LPL pic.twitter.com/LcadE7RuBh — KORIZON (@KorizonEsports) January 14, 2022

Chieftain hasn’t been able to lift a trophy so far in his career, while Ucal has some notable results under his belt already. The former KT Rolster player was a part of the roster that won the LCK Summer Split in September 2018 and fell in the quarterfinals of the World Championship that year following a narrow 3-2 loss to Invictus Gaming, who later won the tournament over Fnatic.

The additions of Chieftain and most notably Ucal could help ThunderTalk right the ship in 2022. The org has had underwhelming campaigns over the past two years, having finished 14th and 13th in LPL Spring Splits in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and 17th and 16th in LPL Summer Splits, respectively.

The 2022 LPL Spring Split kicked off on Monday, Jan. 10 and ThunderTalk are currently at the bottom of the standings alongside LGD Gaming with a 0-2 record. Ucal and Chieftain may debut against EDward Gaming tomorrow, Jan. 15, in ThunderTalk’s third series in the first week of the Spring Split.