TSM’s support SwordArt reaches rank one in NA solo queue

TSM’s support SwordArt, who was signed for a record-breaking $6 million deal during the offseason, has recently hit rank one in League of Legends solo queue on the North American server, according to stats site OP.GG

He has a small 31 LP lead over the second place player, but his winrate is better, which should help him build a distance over the near future if he keeps up his dominating performance.

During his climb, he used nine different champions, with his most preferred being Pantheon, Maokai, and Alistar. While Pantheon has been the target of many nerfs to take him out of the support role, professional level-players still find a way to utilize him in both solo queue and competitive play. Maokai and Alistar on the other hand have recently had their pickrate increased after people realized how to build them properly and take advantage of the huge array of crowd-control in their kits.

While Pantheon is a more lane-dominant pick which favors aggressive lane playstyles, Maokai and Alistar are more teamfight oriented picks which are oriented towards the mid and later stages of the game. All three champions have great itemization options after the latest item rework, allowing you to adapt to the current game conditions with ease.

While SwordArt has a stream where you can watch his games, he doesn’t stream quite often. He usually announces the upcoming streams on his Twitter.

